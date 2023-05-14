Multiple people injured in shooting, stabbing in Opp Sunday

by WAKA 8

Opp police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that injured multiple people outside of a nightclub Sunday morning.

Officials say around 1:08 a.m., a disturbance started in the HJM Club on Hardin Street.

Officers already on the scene observed people running from the club over into the parking lot of the Hardin Street Community Center.

As officers were trying to determine what was happening, several gun shots rang out in the parking lot of the community center toward the front of the building. Officials say one of the bullets struck an investigator’s vehicle.

While searching for the suspects, witnesses led officers to a Nissan Altima that was trying to leave the scene. As officers were trying to remove the suspects out of the vehicle, the backseat passenger fled on foot.

With the assistance of the Covington County Sheriff’s deputies, law enforcement gave chase, but ultimately lost the individual in the wooded area across from Kolb Avenue. The Covington County K-9 Team was brought in to track down the individual, but they were unable to locate them.

Investigators then located and recovered a handgun inside the Altima, which investigators say was hot to touch. Officers also located another handgun in the roadway, which was in the same areas as to where the backseat passenger ran.

Officers also located a Dodge Challenger that was trying to leave the scene. Officials say the vehicle had been hit three times with bullets. Officers found an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun with a high-capacity magazine in the floorboard.

Officers also found another handgun lying in the roadway on Hardin Street and two more handguns that were removed out of another vehicle at Mizell Memorial Hospital.

Officers were later notified of two individuals who arrived at the emergency room at Mizell Memorial Hospital with injuries. One of them had a gunshot wound to the arm and the other had been stabbed in the abdomen. Both injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Officers also determined that an unidentified male showed up at Enterprise Medical Center with a stab wound. Officers say the individual refused to cooperate with police and would not give any information.

If anyone in the public has information about this case, especially in identifying the shooters, please contact the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Florala Police Department, Elba Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.