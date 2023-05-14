Rain, Storms, And Cooler Temperatures This Week

by Kevan Ramer

After a hot & sunny Mother’s day across the River Region with near record highs in the mid 90s… get set for some cooler temperatures this week.

Sunday night: partly cloudy, humid, and mild with lows in the low 70s……

Monday: mostly sunny, hot & humid, with highs in the low 90s and a chance of scattered storms.

More rain & storms chances coming up this week as well, especially through Thursday with daytime temperatures cooling back into the low to mid 80s.