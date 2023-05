by WAKA 8

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced a $1,000 reward is being offered to help solve a Montgomery homicide.

Montgomery police need help identifying a suspect in the shooting death of 58-year-old Lomax Hornsby. He was found shot at about 10:45AM on Thursday, May 4, in the 400 block of McGinnis Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have a tip to help police, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.