Byron Wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after Chastain Wreck

by WAKA 8

William Byron avoided a wreck between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson on a restart six laps from the end and held on to win the Goodyear 400 in overtime at Darlington Raceway.

Byron was pushed out of the lead by eventual winner Joey Logano two laps from the end here a year ago.

This time, Byron watched as Chastain and Larson collided, then drove away from Kevin Harvick for his third win this year and the seventh of his career.

It was the 100th win for the No. 24 car of Hendrick Motorsports.

