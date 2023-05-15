Former Selma Mayor George Evans Dies

by WAKA 8

People in Selma are remembering the life and work of former Selma Mayor George Evans. He died on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) released this statement:

“Today, the City of Selma lost a giant. I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the family on the passing of George P. Evans, the former two-term Mayor of Selma. From being Dallas County’s first Black school board superintendent to his 16 years of public service as President of the Selma City Council and then as Mayor, Evans led by example through his hard work, perseverance, grit, and kindness.

“During his tenure as Mayor, he partnered with my office to create jobs and bring vital federal resources home to Selma and Dallas County. From his demonstrated efforts to revitalize downtown Selma to his dedicated commitment to making our community stronger and safer, Mayor Evans fought hard to improve the lives of the people he served.

“I will never forget the honor of standing alongside Mayor Evans and President Obama at the foot of the Selma bridge to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, as the Mayor welcomed the world to his beloved hometown.

“I have known Mayor Evans all my life and he has always been a strong voice and a tireless fighter for the people of Selma. He loved his family, his church, his city, and most of all, he loved people. His public service has left an indelible imprint on Selma and he will be missed. Let us find comfort knowing that his incredible legacy will live on in the many people he touched. May he rest in peace and power.”

Evans was mayor from 2008-2016. Funeral arrangements haven’t been announced.

