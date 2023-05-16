UPDATE: $1,000 Reward Offered in Finley Avenue Homicide

by WAKA 8

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to help Montgomery police solve a woman’s shooting death.

As WAKA 8 has reported, 34-year-old Deontae Vickers of Montgomery was shot in the 400 block of Finley Avenue at about 5:23PM on Saturday, May 13. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now releasing photos of two males who were possibly involved in the shooting. One was seen wearing a blue shirt and red shorts, and the other was seen wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Police have released no other details.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. The $1,000 reward is for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.