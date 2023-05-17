Very Humid With Scattered Rain And Storms

by Kevan Ramer

Very humid and warm conditions across the River Region right now, along with an upper level disturbance and a weak cold front approaching from the west…are the main ingredients for triggering widely scattered rain and thunderstorms over central Alabama.

Tonight expect more showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong, with a few even possibly becoming severe through 8 p.m., with lightning, gusty wind, and small hail.

More of the same is expected on Thursday, with rain and thunderstorms likely…along with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Another cold front will be pushing through the area Friday and will keep cooler temperatures around to end the week.

More rain and storms will be around for Saturday, but that system will usher in much calmer conditions for Sunday and next week.