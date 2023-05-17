Woman sentenced in 2019 fatal stabbing of boyfriend

by WAKA 8

The woman who pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in 2019 has been sentenced.

Circuit Judge Brook Reid sentenced Keoni Garrison to 10 years in prison for the September 2019 fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Nykolas Jones.

According to her own statement, Garrison stabbed Jones in the neck during an argument on September 8 that turned physical. Garrison said she was not scared of Jones or in fear for her life.

Garrison previously entered a plea of guilty to the charge of manslaughter on April 3, 2023, and was held without bond while awaiting sentencing.