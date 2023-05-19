8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Target Recalls Nearly Five Million Candles

by WAKA 8

8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Target is recalling almost five million candles over laceration and burn hazards.

The recall involves Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including water mint and eucalyptus, apple blossom and breeze and warm cider and cinnamon, among others.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported.

Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.

Click here for details on the size, scent and item numbers of the candles.

The recalled Threshold products were sold exclusively in Target stores and on its website from August 2019 through March 2023. Sale prices range from $3 to $20, the CPSC said.

“Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests,” Target spokesperson Joe Unger said in a statement to The Associated Press, urging customers owning “any items that have been recalled” to return them for a full refund.

