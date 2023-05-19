Dallas Co. EMA Gives Residents Free NOAA Weather Radios

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County EMA — passed out free NOAA weather radios — to senior citizens and disabled residents Friday morning.

Two hundred weather radios were handed out — at a drive through giveaway — in front of Memorial Stadium and Bloch Park.

People in Selma and Dallas County get a little nervous now — whenever severe weather comes through the area. It’s one of the lingering effects — caused by the January 12th tornado.

“We think back to that day. We got lucky on that one so, we might not be so lucky next time. So you need to be ready and prepared you know,” said Gregory Blocton.

The radios provide severe weather alerts — whenever inclement weather comes through the county.

“The weather band radio would be some source of letting you know what area that storm is coming in,” said Cathryn Young.

“So you can get a chance to evacuate in time for your safety and your family.”

EMA Director Toya Stiles Crusoe — says the radios that were given out — don’t even need to be programmed.

“There is a NOAA option on there. You just side that button to the right. And actually turn to the back of it. And turn that button to the 162.45 that will actually give you the weather for Dallas County,” she said.

Crusoe says having multiple ways to receive alerts during a severe weather event — is the best way to keep weather aware.

She says people should depend on weather sirens alone — to keep them stay safe during a storm.

“Inside your home it may be hard for you to hear the sirens. That’s why we encourage citizens to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.”