New Football Coach Named at The Montgomery Academy

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery Academy has named Ethan McBride as its next head football coach.

According to Interim Athletic Director Julie Gordon, McBride will be the ninth head football coach at the school. Coach McBride, who has been the defensive coordinator at MA since 2020, will continue to teach in the classroom and remain as head track and field coach.

“Montgomery Academy has been a home to me for as long as I can remember,” McBride said in a statement. “I grew up crawling underneath these bleachers and toting water bottles on the sideline to now have the opportunity to lead this storied program.”

Associate Athletic Director David Bethea said, “Ethan is certainly one of the best up-and-coming young head coaches in Alabama. As the Defensive Coordinator at MA, he was heavily involved in our run to the state semifinals in 2020 and the state championship game in 2021. Ethan also cares greatly about our students well being and maturity off the field as well. I am so excited to have Ethan lead our football program for many years into the future.”

McBride’s coaching career began in 2011 working with defensive backs and receivers at Tuscaloosa Academy, which won the state championship in 2012. In 2017, he took a job coaching linebackers and quarterbacks at Childersburg High School. A year later, he accepted a position at Shades Valley, where he coached defensive backs for two years. Before coming to MA in 2020, he worked at Helena as the quarterbacks’ coach. Since McBride arrived at MA, the Eagles have been the 2020 and 2021 3A-3 Region Champions and the 3A State Runner-Up in 2021.

McBride received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Alabama where he majored in Secondary Mathematics Education and minored in Business Administration. McBride and his wife, Laura, have one son, Theodore.

— Information from The Montgomery Academy