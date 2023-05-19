Saturday Storms, Then Drier Sunday

by Kevan Ramer

Plenty of cloud cover across the River Region today brought us some cool relief, with afternoon highs hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s.

For your Friday night, expect mostly cloudy and very mild temperatures, with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

On Saturday rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves into our area from Mississippi. Some of these storms could become severe…producing cloud to ground lightning…60 mph wind gusts…and quarter sized hail.

Partly sunny skies return on Sunday… with only a slight chance of showers and storms.

More scattered thunderstorms return on Monday, but the rest of the work week looks to be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low 80s.