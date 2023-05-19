Woman Dead after Murder-Suicide in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

A woman and her suspected killer are dead after what police are calling a murder-suicide.

MPD spokeswoman Major Saba Coleman tells WAKA news that just after 1 a.m Friday morning, police were called to the 2400m. block of Price street in Montgomery.

Coleman says on the scene a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say after the shooting the suspect fled to Hayneville, where police found the suspect with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

