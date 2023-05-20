Two Men Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say two men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday night.

Police say at about 10:15PM, they were called to the 4000 block of Wallace Drive, which is just off East South Boulevard. They found one man, who was taken to the hospital.

Later, police say they were called to a hospital, where another man was found. They say he had also been shot in the 4000 block of Wallace Drive.

Both men’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

They have released no other information.