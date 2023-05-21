Rain And Storms Monday & Tuesday…Then A Sunny, Dry Pattern

Rain & Storms Likely Monday & Tuesday

by Kevan Ramer

As we head through Sunday evening, it will be cloudy, humid, and mild across the River Region with low temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

Rain and thunderstorms become likely across central Alabama on Monday, as a trough of low pressure (weather disturbance) moves west to east across our area. The result of this system could result in some strong storms with large hail, dangerous lightning, and potentially heavy rainfall of 1 ½” to 2”. Monday afternoon temperatures should hover mostly in the low to mid 80s.

More rain and storms are expected on Tuesday, with a dry, sunny weather pattern returning to the River Region from Wednesday through next weekend.