Investigators Searching for Person Who Killed Dallas County Woman

by WAKA 8

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the person who shot and killed a woman from Marion Junction.

On Saturday morning, May 13, 33-year-old Diane Fitts was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 9000 block of County Road 3.

Investigators say between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., someone shot into a mobile home, hitting her with gunfire. Investigators located and collected multiple 7.62 shell casings on the scene.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.