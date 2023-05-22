Two Women Injured in Montgomery Gas Station Incident

by WAKA 8

Two women have been injured in an incident at a Montgomery gas station.

Montgomery police say at about 6:35 tonight, they and fire medics were called to the 1000 block of Ann Street after getting a report of a person cut. While police did not reveal the specifics of the location, WAKA 8 witnessed several police cars and ambulances at the Circle K gas station at that time.

Police say they found two women with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a hospital. They say a person of interest was taken into custody, and investigators are determining her possible involvement in the incident.

Police have released no other information.