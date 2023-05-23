D.A.: Woman Arrested in Pike County after Birth of Stillborn Baby with Drugs in System

by WAKA 8

A woman has been arrested in Pike County after giving birth to a stillborn baby that had drugs in his system, according to the district attorney.

Pike County District Attorney James Tarbox says that Chelsey Redmon-Zellers has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. She is being held on a $200,000 bond following her arrest today.

Tarbox says Redmon-Zellers had given birth to a stillborn boy following a full-term pregnancy. He says during the pregnancy and at the time of the birth, she tested positive for numerous illegal substances.

Tarbox says toxicology reports on the baby’s body shows that he had elevated levels of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“It is this office’s hope that pregnant women who intend to use drugs and other harmful substances will seek the help and assistance they need rather than follow a path that leads to the death of their baby,” Tarbox said in a statement.