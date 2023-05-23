Five People Arrested in Dallas Co. Drug Sting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An undercover operation leads to five arrests in Dallas County.

Sheriff Mike Granthum the op was in response to an influx of meth into the county.

Tyler Smith — Elizabeth Adams — Corey McCourt — Minge Wright — and Melvin Barnes — have all been arrested — on various drug charges.

“They’re responsible for a lot of the meth,” said Granthum.

“Not only are they using meth, which most of them are, they are also distributing meth next to a school. And that’s what really lead us on and put the heat on them.”

The drug sting was conducted over a period of several weeks.

Granthum says warrants have been issued for several other suspects — and he expects more arrests.