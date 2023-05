Mainly Cloudy, Scattered Rain Tuesday; Less Rain Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was gloomy across central and south Alabama. Not only was the sky overcast, but scattered pockets of light to moderate rain covered our area. Scattered showers continue to drift across our area during the afternoon. That and widespread cloud-cover limits daytime highs to the low and mid 70s. The sky remains mostly cloudy with additional showers forming overnight. Tuesday night lows fall into the low 60s.