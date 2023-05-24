Ribbon cutting held for new dog park in Prattville

by WAKA 8

The City of Prattville held a ribbon cutting for its newest dog park.

The dog park, located at Overlook Park on Jay Street, provides additional recreational opportunities and enhanced park features, with the installation of new fencing, benches and a dedicated area for small and large dogs.

The dog park was a made possible thanks to the Autauga County 2023 Adult Leadership Class.

“We are so thankful that this year’s Adult Leadership Class chose the dog park as their class project,” said Kellie Cook, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Prattville. ” We have needed an additional dog park in our city, and we are grateful for their hard work to see this project through to fruition.”

This is the first phase of the project. City officials say additional features and shade coverings will be added at a later date.