Suspect arrested in July 2022 homicide

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in 2022.

Police say 27-year-old Travontaye Rudolph is charged with murder in the July 12, 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old David Werking. Rudolph is also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Just after midnight, police responded to the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road after receiving a report of a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found Werking, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Werking was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police also located an additional victim, an adult woman, who was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Rudolph was taken into custody Tuesday and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.