Woman charged with assault in incident on Ann Street

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police arrested a woman in an incident that happened on Ann Street earlier this week.

25-year-old Shantea Peterson is charged with first degree assault and second degree assault in the incident that occurred on May 22 at a gas station in the 1000 block of Ann Street.

Montgomery police say at about 6:35 that evening, they and fire medics were called to the location after getting a report of a person cut. While police did not reveal the specifics of the location, WAKA 8 witnessed several police cars and ambulances at the Circle K gas station at that time.

Police say they found two women with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Peterson was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.