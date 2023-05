What’s Happening: May 26-29

The long Memorial Day weekend gives us time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, but also provides time for some other activities.

Those events include the annual Montgomery Symphony Orchestra concert on the steps of the Archives and History Building in downtown Montgomery, plus ways to worship, exercise and have fun.

