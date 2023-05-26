Montgomery County Correctional Officer Charged with Promoting Prison Contraband

by WAKA 8

A Montgomery County Detention Facility correctional officer has been arrested for promoting contraband.

Montgomery Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said Darrell Alvin Coleman, Jr., was responsible for bring synthetic drugs into the building.

Coleman was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree and use of official position for personal gain.

Coleman was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Cunningham said as a result, Coleman has resigned from his position.