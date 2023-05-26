Safe from the Storm: Get Your Property Ready for Hurricane Season
Even in Central Alabama, we need to prepare for hurricane season, which includes getting your property ready for high winds and heavy rain.
Hurricane Ivan in 2004 toppled trees and left some people in our area without power for days.
Steps you can take right now to get your property ready:
- Make an inventory list of what’s in your home in case you need to file an insurance claim
- Check to make sure your homeowners insurance policy is up-to-date
- Decide if you need flood insurance
- Clean your gutters, which can cause water to back up and cause roof damage
- Keep trees trimmed, removing dead branches that could fall on your home
- Consider getting a roof inspection