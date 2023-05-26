UPDATE: State Prison Escapee Recaptured in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Department of Corrections says a state prison escapee has been recaptured in Montgomery.

ADOC says at about 8AM today, 21-year-old Tandion Stoudemire was caught in the 3900 block of Woodley Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

As WAKA 8 has reported, Stoudemire had escaped from the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County at around 2AM Thursday. He was being held on a 23-year sentence for attempted murder in a case from Montgomery County.

ADOC says Stoudemire has been taken to Kilby Correctional Facility for processing.

In addition, ADOC says Acacia Laraea Stallworth was arrested on Thursday and charged with helping with the escape. She has been released on bond.

ADOC has not said how the escape took place.

The recapture by the Law Enforcement Services Division of ADOC, was aided by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers.