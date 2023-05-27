Opelika Man Charged with Enticing Child to Enter Vehicle

by WAKA 8

Auburn police say an Opelika man has been arrested on a charge of enticing a child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes.

Auburn police, with the help of Opelika police, say they arrested 21-year-old Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua.

Auburn police say they got a report from Opelika police involving a child under the age of 16 interacting with a man. They say the crime was committed in the Auburn police jurisdiction near the intersection of Perry Street and East Drake Avenue on May 22.

Auburn police say they made contact with the victim and the suspect, who had been detained by the Opelika Police Department.

Ixmatlahua was previously known by the victim, and the encounter that resulted in the arrest was not random, police say.

Ixmatlahua was taken to the Lee County Jail and is currently unable to make bond due to an immigration hold, according to police.