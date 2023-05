Safe from the Storm: Hurricanes Actually Benefit the Planet

by WAKA 8

While hurricanes often bring fatalities and property damage, weather experts say they are actually a necessary part of Earth’s weather system.

Without hurricanes, parts of the planet — even South Florida — would be uninhabitable. Hurricanes take heat from the Equator and move it toward the North and South Poles. That balances temperatures around the globe.

