Troy Eliminated from Sun Belt Baseball Tournament with 14-10 Loss to Appalachian State

by WAKA 8

The Troy Trojans weren’t able to overcome Appalachian State’s 10-run 6th inning, as they lost 14-10 and were eliminated from the Sun Belt baseball tournament at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Friday.

All 10 of the Mountaineers’ runs came with two outs as Appalachian State (29-24) connected for seven hits and four walks to go from down 7-3 to leading 13-7.

Troy (39-20) tried to chip back at the lead with three runs in the final two innings, but the Mountaineers held on.

Five of the Mountaineers’ 13 runs came from CJ Boyd, who had three hits, including two home runs.

This was only the fifth loss for the Trojans when leading after five innings this season.

Troy will now await its NCAA Tournament fate, as the bracket is set to be announced on Monday, May 29 at 11:00 am CT on ESPN2.

— Information from Troy University Athletics