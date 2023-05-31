12-year-old killed in Troy shooting; 3 suspects in custody

by WAKA 8

Troy police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 12-year-old.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Pike County Lake Road Tuesday after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

Once they arrived, they found 12-year-old Jaquez Mirkel Wynn dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting and were later transported to the Troy Police Department.

Officers located the gun that was fired and it was determined to have been stolen from a vehicle on May 29 in Troy.

Police have charged a 15-year-old male with reckless murder and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Additionally, a 17-year-old male and and 16-year-old male were charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

All three suspects are being held in a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings. Due to their age, the suspects have not been identified.

The case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.