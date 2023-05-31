Cloudy with Chance for Rain on Wednesday

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off fairly cool with several communities in the upper 50s! Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s for most of us today with a good bit of cloud cover. Clouds will hang around tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will likely start off fairly warm with more cloud cover over head. Rain chances will be slightly higher than today but temperatures will be fairly similar.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s to end the week but likely upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. Rain chances still remain fairly low but will still be in the forecast.