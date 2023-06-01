i-Team: 2020 Unsolved Murder of Keshon Gardner

by WAKA 8

WAKA 8 and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are partnering to help solve cold cases in our area.

This week, our i-Team brings you the unsolved murder of Keshon Gardner.

Gardner was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday, June 28, 2020, on Oakleigh Road in Montgomery’s Regency Park community.

Fast forward to nearly three years later, no witnesses have come forward and no leads on any suspects.

Detectives found a white Ford Fusion with dark tinted windows that was used during the murder, but so far, the investigation has stalled.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of Garnder.

“Put yourself in my shoes, that was my baby boy, tell it,” said Mollie Gardner, mother of Keshone. “It is a reward offered, but it’s not about the money. It’s about giving me, my kids, most of all my son closure.”

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell has matched the reward money in this case, bringing the total amount to $5,000.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest in the 2020 shooting death of Keshon Gardner, you are urged to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.