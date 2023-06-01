Tallapoosa County Deputies Seeking Suspects in Rash of Car Break-Ins

by WAKA 8

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s office needs your help finding the suspects in several car break-ins in Dadeville.

Investigators have released photos of two people wanted in a felony vehicle burglary investigation.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the break-ins happened Saturday, May 27, at Union Boat Ramp. Investigators say the suspects burglarized multiple vehicles and left in an off-white four-door car, possibly a Lincoln Town Car.

Investigators say multiple vehicle burglaries also occurred at the Kowaliga Boat Ramp around the same time frame.

Investigators say video surveillance footage captured images of the suspects, identified as black males, around 3:38 p.m. One suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, gray gloves, black and gray shoes, and torn pants, the other suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, white shoes, and dark pants.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects. If you have any information, call (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.