Traffic Stop Leads to Foot Chase in Elmore County

by WAKA 8

A traffic stop Thursday morning in Elmore County led to a foot chase, according to ALEA.

A state trooper stopped a pickup truck at around 7:26AM near Interstate 65 and Cobbs Ford Road, ALEA says.

Officials say a passenger in the truck ran off into the woods, which resulted in a foot chase and a search of the area.

ALEA says the driver, a 16-year-old, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree and certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, minor in possession of a pistol.

ALEA says law enforcement will continue to search and monitor the area for the passenger, who was not captured.