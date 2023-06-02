Former Wetumpka firefighter arrested on child sex charges

by WAKA 8

Wetumpka police say a former city firefighter has been arrested on child sex charges.

Police Chief Greg Benton told WAKA 8 that 31-year-old John Carter is charged with sexual abuse second degree, facilitating the travel of a child for sexual acts and transmitting obscene material to a child by a computer.

Benton said the child’s father filed a complaint with the police department, which ultimately led to Carter’s arrest.

Carter was arrested and placed in the Elmore County Jail under a $105,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

Benton said Carter is a former Wetumpka firefighter.