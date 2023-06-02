Prattville police need help finding theft suspect

by WAKA 8

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Prattville police need your help finding a woman suspected of shoplifting from Office Depot.

Police say the theft happened Sunday, May 28.

Investigators say the women put a printer and document scanner in her shopping cart and left without paying. The items were valued at $689.98.

Police say the woman was captured on video surveillance with tattoos, white tennis shoes, shorts and was wearing a white t-shirt.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class D felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the woman. If you know anything about her or this case, call (334) 215-STOP.