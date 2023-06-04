Man shot in west Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in West Montgomery that left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Capt. Jarrett Williams told WAKA 8 that last night about 7:19, officers were called to a hospital where a walk-in gunshot victim had arrived.

He says investigators determined that the man had been shot in the 1800 block of Michael Street, which is just north of West Fairview Avenue, not far from the City of St. Jude.

Williams says there have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this time.