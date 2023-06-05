Auburn, Alabama & Troy represented on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

by Lindsey Bonner

The state of Alabama is well represented on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot as there are eight former players and coaches from Auburn, Alabama and Troy on the 2024 ballot.

Former players from Auburn include; Greg Carr (Linebacker), Ed King (Offensive Guard), and Takeo Spikes (Linebacker.)

The Alabama Crimson Tide is represented by Antonio Langham (Defensive Back.)

The Troy Trojans also have two players on the ballot which include; Al Lucas (Defensive Lineman) and Freddie Thomas (Safety.)

On the coaching portion of the ballot, there are two former coaches from the state of Alabama; Larry Blakeney who was a former head coach at Troy and Tommy Tuberville a former head coach at Auburn.