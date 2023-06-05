Selma Police Investigate Two Weekend Shootings

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating a couple of shootings — that left four people hurt over the weekend.

Police say a woman is in critical condition after a Friday night shooting.

Selma Assistant Police Chief — Captain Natasha Fowlkes says the shooting Friday — happened at the Woodrow East subdivision — at around ten.

The victim has been identified as 34 year old Amarys Williams of Selma.

Fowlkes says suspects fired shots from a gray SUV.

“I think her condition is critical.”

Police are also investigating a second weekend shooting. It happened at around 10 o’clock Saturday night.

“We had a report of three victims shot in the 200 block of North Mechanic Street. And their conditions right now is unknown. But they were all transported to the Vaughan Hospital,” said Fowlkes.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about these — or any other crimes — call Selma Police at 874-21-25.

You can also call Crime Stoppers — at 215-STOP.