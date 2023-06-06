Auburn Track & Field gets set for the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Auburn Track & Field

by Lindsey Bonner

The Auburn Tigers will have 10 athletes compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships taking place in Austin, Texas June 7th-10th.

In the opening day of competition, Wednesday, the Tigers will have five athletes competing. Three of the five that are competing on Wednesday are in the Men’s Hammer Throw, which are, Erik Ebel, Kyle Brown, and Kyle Moison. This marks just the fifth time in program history that Auburn will have three of it’s athletes competing in the same event at the NCAA Championship.

Also competing in the first day of competition is Favoure Ashe in the Men’s 100M Semifinal, Moitalel Mpoke in the Men’s 400M hurdle semifinal, and John Murray in the Decathlon.

On Thursday, the Tigers will have three athletes competing; Madi Malone (Women’s hammer throw), Maura Huwalt (Women’s Javlin), and John Murray (Decathlon.)

As of now the Tigers will only have one athlete competing on Friday which is, Dontavious Hill in the Men’s high jump, but that could change if Ashe and Mpoke qualify in Thursday’s semifinals.

Rounding out the competition for Auburn on Saturday is Sanaa Barnes in the Women’s high jump.

-Information from Auburn University