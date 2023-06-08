Former President Donald Trump coming to Alabama this summer

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Republican Party has announced that former President Trump will be headlining an ALGOP event this summer.

Party officials say the event planning is already underway, and details for an upcoming dinner will be announced soon.

“The Alabama Republican Party is excited to have President Trump joining us for an event this summer as he tours across the country talking about his vision for America. The people of Alabama and President Trump have a special relationship, and we’re pleased to be part of bringing him back to our state. This is going to be an exciting event, and we are looking forward to announcing full details soon,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said in a statement.

Trump’s last visit to Alabama was at a rally in Cullman in 2021. The ALGOP says the rally broke records as the largest political event in Alabama history with more than 50,000 attendees.