Montgomery Whitewater Releases Schedule of Opening Weekend Events
Montgomery Whitewater has released the schedule of events for its grand opening weekend, which is July 7-9.
The opening will feature a weekend-long festival that will include whitewater rafting and kayaking, a 5k and fun run, a national kayaking competition, live music performances and more.
As part of the grand opening celebration, Montgomery Whitewater will draw athletes from across the United States for the Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals, an American Canoe Association sanctioned event. The ACA is the Olympic governing body for the sport of canoe slolam, a timed event where athletes navigate a whitewater course through rapids and a combination of downstream or upstream gates.
Grand opening weekend schedule of events:
(Subject to change)
Friday, July 7
11:00 a.m. Public whitewater activities open
1:00 p.m. Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals: Second Run
6 – 10:00 p.m. Live music performances
Harper O’Neill
Devon Gilfillian
Saturday, July 8
8:00 a.m. Splash 5K Run
9:00 a.m. Whitewater Mile fun/kids run
9:00 a.m. Corporate Raft Races
10:00 a.m. Public whitewater activities open
4 – 9:30 p.m. Live music performances
Electric Blue Yonder
Soul Rebels
George Porter Jr. and Runnin’ Pardners
Sunday, July 9
8:00 a.m. Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals Semi-finals, Finals and Awards Ceremony
11:00 a.m. Public whitewater activities open
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening events are free to attend, but whitewater activities must be purchased online in advance or in-person at the park. A $10 event parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Day passes for water activities are now available for purchase on the park’s website.
For a complete schedule of grand opening events and daily water activity departures or to learn more about Montgomery Whitewater, visit: www.montgomerywhitewater.com
For information on the corporate raft race, contact: info@montgomerywhitewater.com