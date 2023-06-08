Montgomery Whitewater Releases Schedule of Opening Weekend Events

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Whitewater has released the schedule of events for its grand opening weekend, which is July 7-9.

It’s a 120-acre complex just off Interstate 65, near Maxwell Air Force Base. It will offer paddling, canoeing, zip lines, ropes courses and several other attractions.

Construction is still going on to prepare for the opening.

The opening will feature a weekend-long festival that will include whitewater rafting and kayaking, a 5k and fun run, a national kayaking competition, live music performances and more. As part of the grand opening celebration, Montgomery Whitewater will draw athletes from across the United States for the Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals, an American Canoe Association sanctioned event. The ACA is the Olympic governing body for the sport of canoe slolam, a timed event where athletes navigate a whitewater course through rapids and a combination of downstream or upstream gates. Grand opening weekend schedule of events:

(Subject to change) Friday, July 7

11:00 a.m. Public whitewater activities open

1:00 p.m. Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals: Second Run

6 – 10:00 p.m. Live music performances

Harper O’Neill

Devon Gilfillian Saturday, July 8

8:00 a.m. Splash 5K Run

9:00 a.m. Whitewater Mile fun/kids run

9:00 a.m. Corporate Raft Races

10:00 a.m. Public whitewater activities open

4 – 9:30 p.m. Live music performances

Electric Blue Yonder

Soul Rebels

George Porter Jr. and Runnin’ Pardners Sunday, July 9

8:00 a.m. Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals Semi-finals, Finals and Awards Ceremony

11:00 a.m. Public whitewater activities open Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening events are free to attend, but whitewater activities must be purchased online in advance or in-person at the park. A $10 event parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Day passes for water activities are now available for purchase on the park’s website.