What’s Happening: June 9-11

by WAKA 8

You can take a trip back to the 1970s this weekend in Montgomery, or stay in current times to enjoy plenty of other fun events!

Second Saturday in downtown Montgomery will whisk you back to the disco era, with skating, music and cars.

Elsewhere, you can celebrate Juneteenth, the theatre, poetry and jazz.

If you’re looking for outdoor action, how about a day of fishing?

WAKA 8’s Savanna Sabb has details in the video above.