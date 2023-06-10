Rain & Thunderstorm Chances Increasing

Sunday Thunderstorms Likely

by Kevan Ramer

After a very summer like Saturday across the River Region with sunshine and high temperatures around 90 degrees, rain chances will be increasing for Sunday.

Low and mid-level winds from the south and southwest will bring in moist air from the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, providing the necessary fuel for showers and thunderstorms across our area on Sunday.

There is also a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe storms for areas from and north of Demopolis to Clanton… to Alexander City. The main threats will be cloud to ground lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and some large hail.

For your Saturday night, expect mostly cloudy and mild weather, with an overnight low near 70 degrees.

Expect an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, with afternoon high near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue each day through our upcoming work week.