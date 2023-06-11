Severe Storms Likely Sunday Night Through Monday Morning

Severe Storms Possible From 8 p.m. Sunday To 2 a.m. Monday

by Kevan Ramer

An area of low pressure in the mid-level of the atmosphere and a surface cold front approaching our region from Tennessee tonight, will likely trigger some severe thunderstorms across central and south Alabama. The timing of these storms will mainly be from 8 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

The main weather threats from these storms will be 60 mph damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and intense lightning.

On your Monday, you can expect partly sunny skies, with a continued chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms…some strong. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.