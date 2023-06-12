17-year-old dies after being shot in Demopolis; man under arrest

by WAKA 8

Demopolis police say a 17-year-old has died after being shot.

Police Chief Rex Flowers says Isiah Henley was shot late Sunday afternoon on Rainbow Circle. He was pronounced dead at Whitfield Regional Hospital.

Flowers says 39-year-old James Lenard Zanders has been arrested in Henley’s death. Flowers says the shooting was the result of an altercation involving several people.

If you can help police with this investigation, call the Demopolis Police Department at (334) 289-3073.