ALDOT Director John Cooper arrested in Marshall County

by WAKA 8

WAKA 8 has learned that the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation has been arrested in Marshall County.

John Cooper was arrested this morning in Marshall County on a harassment charge, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office records. He posted a $500 bond and was released less than an hour later.

Television stations in Huntsville report that Cooper turned himself in.

Cooper, 75, has been the director of ALDOT since 2011.

WAKA 8 has contacted the Marshall County Sheriff’s Officer to get more information on the details of Cooper’s arrest.

This story will be updated.