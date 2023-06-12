Brundidge couple charged with stealing money from post office

by WAKA 8

A postal employee and her husband are charged with stealing money from the Brundidge Post Office.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green says 44-year-old Brandie Boone and her husband, 47-year-old Tory Boone, have been arrested on charges of theft of property in the first degree. They were taken to the Pike County Jail.

Green says officers were originally called to the post office late Wednesday afternoon on a robbery call. He says the case turned out not to be a robbery, but a theft.

He says all of the money has been recovered. The amount was not disclosed.

Green says this case will be further investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.