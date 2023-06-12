Man critically injured in Midtown Montgomery shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in Midtown Montgomery that has critically injured a man.

Police and fire medics were called around 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 5600 block of Zelda Road.

Montgomery police does not identify the names of businesses, but a WAKA 8 staff member saw heavy police presence at the Red Roof Inn.

Police say once they arrived, they found an adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No word on any suspects at this time.